Putin Claims That He Has Over a Dozen Video Tapes of Trump Cavorting With Moscow Whores

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 4 September 2021

(Left to Right) - A Liar, and Vladimir Putin.

MOSCOW – (Satire Gossip) – Reports coming out of the Kremlin, state that Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has now turned on DJT, is alleging that he has 14 tapes of his “American Puppet,” in various states of sexuitis delictiosus (i.e. screwing).

He further added that every minute of every tape has been confirmed by the KGB, as well as by the highly reputable Russian validation firm of Validations ‘R’ Us.

Putin, who is in excellent shape, actually makes the Trumptard look like Barney Fife of the old "Andy Griffith Show."

Vlady, as Melania Trump affectionately calls him, is on tape doing 300 push-ups, 300 sit-ups, and 300 chin-ups.

Meanwhile, the “Predator-in-Chief, (Donaldo, as Melania calls him) is on tape doing over 30,000 lies!!!

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently remarked to Tucker Carlson, that “The orange fruit cake is nothing more than a walking, lying, sack of flamingo shit!”

