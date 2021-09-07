Donald Trump Hits Back At Putin Saying That He Has a Napoleon Complex Since He’s Only 5-foot-2-Inches Tall

MAR-a-LAGO – (Satire News) – Insiders at Mar-a-Lago say that the Trumpster is still extremely upset at the fact that Russian President Putin referred to him as being nothing more than a submissive pussy.

Trump, who has the personality of a sanitary landfill, got all butt hurt and is now hitting back at his ex-boyfriend, Putin, by saying that he has a Napoleon complex due to the fact that he's actually shorter than Danny DeVito and Ariana Grande.

DJT, who has an inferiority complex as big as Kim Kardashian’s expansive ass, has been known to pout like a little 2-year-old when he does not get his way.

In fact, iRumors has reported that his 16-year-old son, Barron, is 400% more mature than his daddy, “Old Toddler Fingers.”

Meanwhile, Melania has said that she is at the point where she just ignores 98% of what Donaldo says because she cannot stand to even be in the same room as the racist asshole (her words).