President Barack Obama’s Tell-All Book on Donald Trump Is The Number One Selling Book in America

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – The best selling book in the United States is titled, “Donald Jonathan Trump – The Racist, The Predator, and The Lousy-As-Shit Golfer.”

It was written by a man, who makes the “Orange Blob” look like a spoiled rotten adult brat with female cellulite on his tongue.

President Barack Obama, penned the book, which was originally titled, "Trumpo - The Toddler-Dicked Peckerwood."

The book, already in it's fourth printing, also includes 489, never-before-seen photos of "Old Shit-For-Brains," as Melania calls Donaldo.

It also devotes an entire chapter to DJT and the sensuously erotic Stormy Daniels, another chapter on the stunningly sexy Hope Hicks, and another chapter on the Trumptard's number one idol, the piece of alligator crap, and fellow racist Adolf Hitler

Barack Obama, said that he received lots of extremely personal info from Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, as well as some from son Eric Trump, future daughter-in-law Kimberly Guilfoyle, and some really juicy bedroom shit from none other than Melania Trump.

In Chapter 13, Melania states that she knew about Trump’s alleged 53 affairs, 51, with women, during their marriage.

When asked who the two affairs with males were, she said, “I beddor be best and not to says who dee mens was.”

She later told her BFF Meghan Markle that their initials are S.H. and M.M. Hmmmmmmm…