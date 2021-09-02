Donald “El Sicko” Trump Says If He Was Not Married To Melania He Would Want To Be Married To His Daughter Ivanka

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – Many news agencies are reporting that Donald Trump really and truly went off the deep end when he made a comment that makes the late perverted, Jeffrey Epstein seem like a girl scout.

The orange Orca whale (aka Donald Trump) recently remarked to Tucker “The Creep” Carlson that he feels that his daughter Ivanka Trump is the cutest, hottest, sexiest woman in the entire nation (with Hope Hicks, a close second.

Trump’s closest friends have reported seeing the “Racist-in-Chief” touch his 39-year-old daughter in places that are regarded as off-limits and totally inappropriate.

Even Ivanka’s step-mom, Melania, says that it gives her the absolute creeps when she sees Donaldo and Ivanka carrying on as if they are two newlyweds.

Boom Boom News is reporting that the FBI has given Trump about 13 warnings regarding him carrying on in a vulgar manner with Ivanka the Female Giraffe.