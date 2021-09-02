Caitlyn Jenner Announces She’s Engaged To a Member of Donald Trump’s Base

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 2 September 2021

Caitlyn Jenner is 71-years-old, but she has the wrinkled ass of a biological woman of 91.

RANCHO SANCHO, California – (Satire News) – Ipso Facto News reports that trangender/transsexual Caitlyn Jenner is thrilled to announce that (s)he has become engaged.

The former Bruce Jenner, told IFN’s Redwood Fingerboo, that her fiancé is Harvey Hacklinquill, 46, a staunch member of Donald Trump’s GOP base, known as the Malcontents.

Caitlyn, which is short for Caitlynicia, told Fingerboo that Harvey is the sexiest macho-looking man that she has ever seen, and that includes Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, and Jimmy Kimmel.

Jenner, who recently had her ding-donger removed, making her now an 82% semi-female, says that with Harvey, it was love at third-sight.

She confessed that the first thing (s)he noticed about Harv was his sexy hazel eyes, and the second, third, and fourth things (s)he noticed were his cock (dick) and his bibidy balls (testes).

In Marjorie Taylor Greene News. Old "Horseface" Taylor Greene is denying the report that she has a tattoo of Donald Trump's face on her wrinkled old ass.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

