Don’t Let The Door Hit You On The Way Out

No way did Trump let the door hit him on the way out. Nah! He said he’d be back by August because his re-election was rigged. Does anyone see Trump and Be Best back in the White House?

It seems he’s still in Mar-a-Lago and doing night rallies with his non-vac supporters.

But before he left the White House, back in 2020, he signed a withdrawal with the Taliban, promising to get out of Afghanistan by May 1, 2021. Trump even attempted to invite the Taliban to Camp David for a pow-wow. This is from someone who claimed a business loss on 9/11.

Joe Biden became President, saw Donald Trump's unrealistic timetable, and announced that instead of May 1st, the U.S. would withdraw from Afghanistan on August 31.

Deal done! Technically, August 31st falls a day later in the United States. But the war in Afghanistan is now in the category of history.

Trump is trumpeting that he could have done a better job than Biden. His supporters agree.

Do something better? The world witnessed how Trump dealt with the Coronavirus and watched it develop into the deadlier Delta variant.

The whole world also witnessed how Trump attempted an insurrection rather than to admit defeat in the Presidential election. They watched as Trump snuck out of D.C. on inauguration day rather than take part in the ceremony.

Lastly, the world watched as Trump became the poster boy for the world's Sore Loser.

So Trump isn't in a position to claim to do anything better, except maybe that he paid hush money to a porn star and miraculously got himself elected.

