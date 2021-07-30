Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to Star in the R-Rated Remake of “Pretty Woman”

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – Hollywood Innuendo reporter Fajita San Guacamole has just announced that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, known as Bennifer, have just signed to star in the remake of the Tri-Moon Films production of “Pretty Woman.”

A spokesperson for the motion picture told HI, that the film originally had an X-rating, but after Jen and Ben agreed to tone down on their sexually explicit expletives and sexcapades, the censors agreed to change the X to an R.

The movie will be shot on location in Central Park, Yankee Stadium, Madison Square Garden, and in Anderson Cooper’s $8.3 million early Cleopatra-style mansion, located in The Hamptons.

Co-staring in the motion picture will be Khloe Kardashian, Kate Gosselin, Ricky Gervais, and Hawaiian rapper Yolando Yo.

The director and producer are thrilled beyond belief that the (allowed) sex scenes between Lopez and Affleck will be 100% real.

When Miss San Guacamole asked J.Lo how she loves her new role as a ‘Cougar,’ she grinned and replied “Grrrrrrr!”