The Sales of Gwen Stefani's Hot Designer Short Shorts Are Going Through The Roof

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – America's newest newlywed bride has just learned that the sales of her extremely sexy designer short shorts are selling at an amazing pace.

Gwen Stefani, who has now become Mrs. Blake Shelton, spoke with Pico de Gallo of Tittle Tattle Tonight at a local Tres Toros Taqueria in Brooklyn.

The beautiful singer was in the Big Apple to shoot a commercial for the stunningly sexy short shorts which were designed by one of the world’s most popular designers Coco Chanel.

It is no secret that the 51-year-old singer has a stunningly beautiful pair of legs that women half her age envy.

She told de Gallo that she owes her gorgeous legs to her mom’s side of the family, noting that even at the age of 88, her maternal grandmother’s legs were positively flawless.

Gwen blushed and said that her brand new hubby tells her everyday that her legs are even more sexier than women who are known for having sensationally astounding legs, such as Angie Dickinson, Shania Twain, Naomi Judd, and Beyonce.

When asked what she is getting paid for being the spokeswoman for her Gwen Stefani Hot Designer Short Shorts, the blushing bride, blushed and and respectfully declined to say.

[EDITOR’S NOTE: I was curious so I contacted information guru Andy Cohen, and he told me that Mrs. Blake Shelton is getting paid $8.3 million a year.]