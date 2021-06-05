The Bunkhouse Bitches Band Is Named The Best New Female Country Band in The USA

NASHVILLE – (Satire News) – The highly-reputable country music publication Yippee-Ki-Yay Magazine has just named The Bunkhouse Bitches Band as the Best New Female Country Band in the nation.

The three band members who first met, while attending Johnny Reb College in Burnt Corn, Alabama, play a type of modified country music with a smidgen of Louisiana swamp rock thrown in for seasoning.

The band’s first single titled, “Hey Cowboy, You Sure Do Stir Up My Libido Like No Friggin’ Fella Ever Has,” entered the Billboard Country Chart at number one with two bullets (which is unheard of).

The band is comprised of singer/guitar player Lolita Deepwater, bass player Sharleen Fargo, and drummer Heather Hardwood.

Famed country music artist Blake Shelton said that The Bunkhouse Bitches Band are not only talented as hell musically, but each one is also one hell of a hot, sexy, gorgeous-lookin' bitch.

The girls have recently opened up for such performers as Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, and the pride of Rotten Peaches, Georgia, Sally & The Saddle Sores.

BBB will be going on a world-wide 73-city tour starting in July.

Vocalist Lolita Deepwater says they'll perform in such far away places as Russia, China, Zimbabwe, Bolivia, and Pisagovia.