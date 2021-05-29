Arizona Has Just Banned The Words “Woke,” “Bro,” and “Yo”

PHOENIX – (Satire News) – The Arizona senate has just voted 93-7 to ban three words that are commonly associated with the Black Lives Matter movement.

The words “Woke,” “Bro,” and “Yo,” will no longer be allowed to be spoken anywhere in the state of Arizona, including in the NBA Phoenix Suns dressing room, in the MLB Arizona Diamondbacks dressing room, or in the NFL Arizona Cardinals dressing room.

Arizona state senator Peter Piper-Schwartzmeister, 101, [R-Tucson], who is a die-hard Retrumplican, wanted to make it abundantly clear that by him voting to ban the three words in no way, shape, or form means that he’s a bigot, a racist, a pantywaist bitch, or an even an asshole.

He remarked that anyone can see that he is not a bigot or a racist simply because he doesn’t have any tattoos that are derogatory towards African-Americans.

Piper-Scwartzmeister also proudly said that he enjoys watching NBA basketball games, he loves drinking grape soda, and he thinks that Beyonce has one hot, sexy-looking ass.