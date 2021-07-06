All The Details on The Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Country-Style Wedding of The Decade

TISHOMINGO, Oklahoma – (Satire News) – Boom Boom News reporter Hacienda Fiddle was invited to attend the country western wedding of the decade on Blake Shelton's 13,716 acre Yippee-Ki-Yay Ranch.

After six years of living together, country singers Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, finally decided to get hitched and tie the country knot, as they say south of the Mason-Dixon Line.

Gwen looked radiantly ravishing in her $49,000 white carnation, gardenias, and orchids gown that was designed especially for her by the world- renowned fashion designer Yves St. Laurent.

Blake wore a three piece blue denim tuxedo from the Roy Rogers Collection. Both also wore matching his and hers authentic Gene Autry Colt 44 Pistols (they were not loaded according to Keith Urban, one of the guests).

Shelton picked none other than Willie Nelson to be his best man. The 88-year-old native of Austin, Texas even sang his hit song “Poncho and Lefty,” with Dolly Parton singing the Merle Haggard part.

Kenny Chesney agreed to be the ring bearer, and Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, and Lauren Alaina served as the flower girls.

The couple looked majestic as they exchanged their wedding vows while sitting proudly on top of two matching his and her Budweiser Clydesdales.

Music for the fabulously fantastic event was provided by Little Big Town, Paul McCartney, and award-winning rapper Zombie Zulu Yo.

Food for the wedding was provided by Bezos-Musk, Inc., Oprah Winfrey, and the players and coaches of the NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Corona Beer Brewing Company of Tijuana, Mexico, donated 200 cases of Corona Extra.

After the wedding festivities ended at 6:15 am, the newlyweds got in their Lear Jet and flew down to Cancun, Mexico for a much-needed 10 days and 9 nights vacation in the hot, sizzling. sexy sun.