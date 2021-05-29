In a Horse Racing First, Belmont Stakes Favorites “Medina Spirit” and “Stimulus Package” Will Be Ridden By Twin Brothers

ELMONT, New York – (Sports Satire) – The Horse Racing World is abuzz with news that for the first time in horse racing history, two brothers will be riding in a Triple Crown race.

The brothers, who are only 17-years-old, are identical twins Yoshi and Koshi Yamamama and they were born in Osaka, Japan.

Yoshi is an hour and 59 minutes older than Koshi, and the two have won a combined 63 races just since St. Valentine’s Day of this year.

When asked by reporters what exactly makes the brothers so gosh darn good, Koshi, took a sip of his papaya margarita, and replied that it’s their strict diet of sardines, sushi, and animal crackers.

Yoshi will be riding future horse racing hall of fame trainer Bob Baffert’s horse “Medina Spirit” and Koshi will be riding the legendary “Stimulus Package” which is co-owed by LeBron James and Beyonce.

Meanwhile the lone female jockey riding in The 153rd running of The Belmont Stakes is Margarita “Lulu” De La Pinata, who is a native of El Cartel, Guatemala.

The 4-foot-2-inch, 59-pounder was recently featured on the cover of Sporting Chance Magazine wearing a very skimpy Kim Kardashian designer bikini swimsuit while sitting on top of her favorite horse “Herd Immunity.”

In a Related Story. Belmont Stakes officials have sadly revealed that the biggest long shot in Belmont Stakes history, “Giddy-Up Gal,” who was listed at 703 to 1 odds, has been dropped from the race due to second-degree depression.