Stormy Daniels Reveals That Donald Trump’s Woodies Were Nothing To Write Home About

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

LOS ANGELES – (Satire News) – After years of keeping quiet, Stormy Daniels has finally revealed lots of interesting tidbits about her clandestine affair with Donald Johnny Trump alias “Pee Pee Boy.”

Daniels told Boom Boom News Reporter Hacienda Fiddle, that in all of her years as a sex goddess, she had never, ever, come across a weirder looking pecker than the one “Baby Fingers” has.

She described it by saying that it looked like what one would get if one crossed a pretzel with an acorn.

Daniels added that regarding his erections – they were positively nothing to write home about, and added that they were downright laughable.

Stormy went on to say that the poor lying schmuck even had the audacity to tell her that she should pay him instead of him paying her.

When asked how much the Trumptard paid her, she raised her eyebrows and said that she asked for, and received $900 for a 45-minute sexcapade.

She then pointed out that she did refuse to participate in a Russian Golden Showers Romp, even though he begged her and offered her an extra $35.

SIDENOTE: Stormy did verify that DJT does indeed have the tiny-lettered name Marla (Maples) tattooed on his itsy bitsy ball sac.