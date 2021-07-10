Ivanka Trump Is Very, Very Depressed Because Her Daddy Will Soon Be Wearing An Orange Jumpsuit

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 10 July 2021

image for Ivanka Trump Is Very, Very Depressed Because Her Daddy Will Soon Be Wearing An Orange Jumpsuit
Melania says that Ivanka is looking much sadder, more depressed, and a lot older these days.

BROOKLYN – (Satire News) – A Trump insider has expressed that Donald Trump’s favorite offspring, is in an extremely depressed state.

The close family friend said that he’s known Ivanka for 33 years, ever since she was a little girl of 6.

He noted that the last time she was as depressed as she is now was when she was 14, and after eating three Nestles Crunch bars, her face suddenly broke out and she counted a total of 9 pimples.

Ivanka has always been the apple of her lying daddy’s eye, and now that he's as close to being incarcerated in prison as macaroni is to cheese, she doesn’t know how she’ll get along without his words of praise, his hugs, his kisses, and the occasional pat on her butt.

Dopey brother Eric, tried to cheer her up, by saying that she will still be able to face time Daddy Donnie.

Meanwhile, Melania reportedly told Don Jr.’s mistress, Kimberly Guilfoyle, that she warned him, and warned him, and warned him about lying, cheating, and basically being a horse’s ass to so many of his cabinet members, friends, lawyers, and girlfriends...but noooo.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpIvanka TrumpKimberly GuilfoyleMelania TrumpOrange JumpsuitPrison

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more