Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, and Greg Gutfeld Are Fined By The FCC

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – Reports coming out of The State TV Building are saying that old man Rupert Murdoch, who owns the Fox Network is fit to be tied.

A source whose office is next to his, reported that the 90-year-old geezer is angrier than a giraffe with leg cramps.

The man who is just a little bit younger than dirt and algae, has reportedly threatened to fire Hannity, Carlson, and Gutfeld and replace them with three left-leaning talk show hosts.

One of Murdock’s sons told iRumors that his father is fed up with all of the angry rhetoric that squeezes out of the mush mouths of the so called “Three News Wimps.”

And the straw that broke the GOP camel’s back could very well be the fact that the FCC has fined Fox News (i.e. Rupert Murdoch), $3 million.

SIDENOTE: Info news guru Andy Cohen revealed that Sir Rupert plans on garnishing the wages of the three hate-spewers until each one's $1 million fine is recouped.