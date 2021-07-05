Weather Experts Are Predicting That Hurricane Ida Will Hit Idaho

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 5 July 2021

image for Weather Experts Are Predicting That Hurricane Ida Will Hit Idaho
This is a photo of last year's Hurricane Hercules which picked up 83 mobile homes in Florida and dropped them in Georgia.

CHICAGO – (Satire News) – Experts in the weather field are extremely concerned after analytical computers have revealed that this year’s ninth named hurricane is predicted to strike Idaho.

Hurricane Ida has been forecast by 6 different hurricane predicting models to strike somewhere in the Pocatello-Idaho Falls area.

BuzzFuzz has reported that residents are already stocking up on bottled water, bottled beer, and baby bottles.

One CVS pharmacy in Baked Potato, Idaho, has already run out of condoms, tampons, and lipstick.

Several Idaho residents have said that they may leave the state and head over to California, which is known as The Earthquake Capital of the USA, The Wildfire Capital of the USA, The Mudslide Capital of the USA, and The Avocado Capital of the USA.

In Other News. Russian President Valdy Putin has informed the world news media that he has cancelled his plans to invade Scotland.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

