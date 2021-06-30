How Bill Cosby Escaped From Sing Sing Prison

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 30 June 2021

image for How Bill Cosby Escaped From Sing Sing Prison
Cosby reportedly told a fellow inmate that he was going to be the black "El Chapo" and escape.

SING SING, New York – (Satire News) – BuzzFuzz has announced that inmate #91069, better known as Bill Cosby, revealed how he was able to escape from Sing Sing Prison.

Warden Peter Paul Figziggy told the news media that Cosby was able to escape by disguising himself to look like a female prison nurse.

One guard who actually saw Cosby stated that he thought that her/his five-o’clock shadow did seem a wee bit heavy.

He pointed out that thinking back, he should have stopped her/him because she/he was without a doubt the ugliest woman that he has ever seen.

Once outside the prison walls Cosby was able to get a ride with a lesbian on a Yamaha.

The convict that was called "Puddin' Pop," by his fellow inmates, then headed to California, where law enforcement authorities were all put on high alert.

An APB (All Points Bulletin) stated that Cos, as Trump calls him, was more than likely armed with a Coca Cola bottle and a du rag.

After her husband's escape, Camille Cosby, read a text message from him, which said that now that he is out of prison, he promises that he will never, ever, ever give a white woman a Quaalude, or any other type of debilitating drug in order to boink her without her knowledge and consent.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

