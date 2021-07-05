Matt Gaetz Fianally Loses It Big Time!

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – RumorLand News is reporting that Congressman Matt Gaetz, who is in a shit world of trouble finally lost it.

According to witnesses, who wish to remain anonymous, Matty, as Trump calls him, yelled at a senate intern because, she was chewing her gum too loud.

The intern reportedly told him to go eff himself or some helpless woman of his choosing.

At that point Gaetz grabbed the intern by her pony tail and spun her around at least nine times.

In the meantime, a security guard saw what was happening, and he instantly grabbed his can of mace and he maced Gaetz, causing the overweight predator to loose his balance and fall on top of the intern.

At that point several individuals immediately snapped suggestive photos, which will be appearing in such publications as USA Today, The Chicago Wind, and The LaLaLand Daily.

Meanwhile Gaetz is denying everything saying that the intern tried to seduce him by physically grabbing at his pee-pee.