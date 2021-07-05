Matt Gaetz Fianally Loses It Big Time!

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 5 July 2021

image for Matt Gaetz Fianally Loses It Big Time!
This is a photo of the unnamed senate intern that Gaetz grabbed by her pony tail.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – RumorLand News is reporting that Congressman Matt Gaetz, who is in a shit world of trouble finally lost it.

According to witnesses, who wish to remain anonymous, Matty, as Trump calls him, yelled at a senate intern because, she was chewing her gum too loud.

The intern reportedly told him to go eff himself or some helpless woman of his choosing.

At that point Gaetz grabbed the intern by her pony tail and spun her around at least nine times.

In the meantime, a security guard saw what was happening, and he instantly grabbed his can of mace and he maced Gaetz, causing the overweight predator to loose his balance and fall on top of the intern.

At that point several individuals immediately snapped suggestive photos, which will be appearing in such publications as USA Today, The Chicago Wind, and The LaLaLand Daily.

Meanwhile Gaetz is denying everything saying that the intern tried to seduce him by physically grabbing at his pee-pee.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpinternsMatt Gaetzpredator

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more