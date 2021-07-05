A Male Robot Doll Physically Assaults a Female Robot Doll

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 5 July 2021

image for A Male Robot Doll Physically Assaults a Female Robot Doll
This is a photo of the female robot doll Inga who was assaulted by the male robot doll Donald.

GESUNDHEIT, Germany – (Satire News) – Reports filtering out of the Sauerkraut Experimental Lab #7, have confirmed that the rumor that a male robot doll assaulted a female robot doll are in fact true.

A spokesperson for the lab, when asked about the physical assault stated that it was just a totally made up hoax perpetrated by a disgruntled janitor.

The rep for SEL added that the robot dolls all meet very strict standards and they are programmed to actually be model robot dolls; so if one suddenly takes on the personality of a sexual predator (i.e. Jeffrey Epstein, Donald Trump, or Matt Gaetz), then it is just a very rare occurrence.

The company did say that in the interest of total transparency, the male robot doll has been locked up in the corporate vault until a full and complete investigation is completed.

SIDENOTE: The female robot doll that was physically assaulted has been sent to a special maintenance department within the company where it is going through rigorous testing.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

