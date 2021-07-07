Donald Trump In a Shocker, Decides To Get His Vasectomy Reversed

PALM BEACH, Florida – (Satire News) – Donald Trump recently met with his personal physician Dr. Yang Fu Fi about getting his vasectomy reversed.

Dr. Fu Fi asked him why on Earth, at the age of 75, would he want to put himself in a situation where he could possibly get a woman pregnant.

DJT told him that lately him and a certain very close lady friend have been talking about her having his baby.

Maria Bartiromo? Dr. Fu Fi asked.

Hell no! Trump replied emphatically.

Marjorie Taylor Greene?

Double hell no! came the reply.

Then the good doctor got a wide grin on his face as he asked “Hope Hicks?

Trump flexed his biceps, grabbed at his crotch, and as he was smiling like the California cat that swallowed the Connecticut canary he yelled out “Bingo!”

[EDITOR’S NOTE: Hope Hicks is 32.]