Donald Trump In a Shocker, Decides To Get His Vasectomy Reversed

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 7 July 2021

image for Donald Trump In a Shocker, Decides To Get His Vasectomy Reversed
The Inter-American Society of Hair recently named Donald Trump, The Adult Male With The Most Fucked Up Hair In The USA.

PALM BEACH, Florida – (Satire News) – Donald Trump recently met with his personal physician Dr. Yang Fu Fi about getting his vasectomy reversed.

Dr. Fu Fi asked him why on Earth, at the age of 75, would he want to put himself in a situation where he could possibly get a woman pregnant.

DJT told him that lately him and a certain very close lady friend have been talking about her having his baby.

Maria Bartiromo? Dr. Fu Fi asked.

Hell no! Trump replied emphatically.

Marjorie Taylor Greene?

Double hell no! came the reply.

Then the good doctor got a wide grin on his face as he asked “Hope Hicks?

Trump flexed his biceps, grabbed at his crotch, and as he was smiling like the California cat that swallowed the Connecticut canary he yelled out “Bingo!”

[EDITOR’S NOTE: Hope Hicks is 32.]

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

