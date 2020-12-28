The Voice Is Upset at The Big Feud Between Judges Blake Shelton and John Legend

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – The producers of the NBC hit show “The Voice" are very upset, and are working overtime dealing with damage control on the popular show.

Bravo Network’s Andy Cohen spoke with Pico de Gallo with Tittle Tattle Tonight, and learned that show judges Blake Shelton and John Legend came close to fisticuffs when Legend told Blake’s girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, that she's rocking the cradle.

Blake is 44, and Gwen is 51, so technically they’re actually involved in a May-December relationship, but as Blake told Legend, there ain’t a cradle in the country that he would fit in.

The feud got further animated when Legend accidentally sat on Shelton’s prized Amarillo-made Roy Rogers cowboy hat.

Blake immediately picked up Legend and was going to body slam him on the stage, but when fellow judge Kelly Clarkson saw what was happening, she put down her salami on rye sandwich, and her bag of Cheetos, and grabbed Blake’s arms, preventing him from turning John into a flat slice of baloney.

Meanwhile, Gwen was sobbing and hollering for Blake to put the skinny little black dude down.

Security soon arrived, and they proceeded to handcuff Blake. But, after Gwen, who was dressed in a pair of super-tight Daisy Duke short shorts, and a low cut blouse, offered to give each of the two security guards a kiss, they let her man go post haste.

The producers informed TTT that, after a 2-hour closed meeting session with Blake and John, the two shook hands, and are now planning on writing and recording a country-rap-song in February.