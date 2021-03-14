87-Year-Old Willie Nelson Tells Elon Musk He Would Love To Go To Mars

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 14 March 2021

image for 87-Year-Old Willie Nelson Tells Elon Musk He Would Love To Go To Mars
Willie Nelson told Elon Musk that his next goal is to fly to Mars and get high on the Red Planet.

(Satire News) – Word coming out of Willie Nelson’s Austin ranch is that he has met with billionaire Elon Musk, and wants to be allowed to be one of the first to travel to Mars.

Nelson, who has admitted to smoking marijuana ever since he was 8 months old, says he has had literally millions of highs, and there is no high that he could get that would make him feel higher than when he got high with the Rolling Stones back in 1966, except for the one he'd get while on the Red Planet.

Nelson said he'd even be willing to use his own spacesuit, which he bought from the first man on the moon, Neil Armstrong, for $7,000 back in 1977.

Musk told Boom Boom News, he really liked Willie, because he is the only man he's ever known who can drink a longneck bottle of beer while, at the same time, yodeling, and smoking a marijuana joint.

Willie told Musk he's written a song he is planning on recording before the summer titled, “This Here Redneck He Be Agoin’ Ta Mars, Where I Be Takin’ Some Hits on My Sonora Smokalooza Weed For Damn Straight Sho.”

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Elon MuskMarijuanaMarswillie nelson

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more