87-Year-Old Willie Nelson Tells Elon Musk He Would Love To Go To Mars

(Satire News) – Word coming out of Willie Nelson’s Austin ranch is that he has met with billionaire Elon Musk, and wants to be allowed to be one of the first to travel to Mars.

Nelson, who has admitted to smoking marijuana ever since he was 8 months old, says he has had literally millions of highs, and there is no high that he could get that would make him feel higher than when he got high with the Rolling Stones back in 1966, except for the one he'd get while on the Red Planet.

Nelson said he'd even be willing to use his own spacesuit, which he bought from the first man on the moon, Neil Armstrong, for $7,000 back in 1977.

Musk told Boom Boom News, he really liked Willie, because he is the only man he's ever known who can drink a longneck bottle of beer while, at the same time, yodeling, and smoking a marijuana joint.

Willie told Musk he's written a song he is planning on recording before the summer titled, “This Here Redneck He Be Agoin’ Ta Mars, Where I Be Takin’ Some Hits on My Sonora Smokalooza Weed For Damn Straight Sho.”