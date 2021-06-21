Donald Trump Confided To Melania That He Is Starting To Have a Problem Keeping His Lies Straight

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 21 June 2021

image for Donald Trump Confided To Melania That He Is Starting To Have a Problem Keeping His Lies Straight
Trump's personal physician Dr. Yang Fu Fi says that his 30,000 lies have given him migraines, diarrhea, and crotch itch.

PALM BEACH, Florida – (Satire News) – Melania Trump recently told her BFF Meghan Markle that her husband’s 30,000 plus lies have finally caught up to him.

She noted that he wakes up in the middle of the night, and asks her if he really said this or if he really said that.

Mela, remarked that she is so fed up with his spoiled brat personality, that she just ignores him, and tells him to shut the eff up and go to the game room and play with himself.

Markle wonders why in the world a woman as attractive and as smart as the "Be Best Girl" continues to stay with such an evil person, who Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr declares had to be conceived by Hitler and the damn devil himself.

Melania smiles and says that she recently talked to the New York state attorney general, and she was told to just be patient, because Don The Con will be wearing an orange jumpsuit before Thanksgiving day.

In Other News. Trump's loser attorney, Rudy Giuliani, himself also starting to feel the heat from prosecutors, has hinted that he may move to Laos.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

