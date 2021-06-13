Meghan and Harry to start their own country in California – President Biden was “supportive”

The Duchess and Duke of Wessex have announced that they will set up their own country.

The nation, which will be known as Lililand, in honour of their daughter, will consist of several thousand acres of land in California, with their existing home in Montecitoto be turned into the capital and renames Meghan City, where the couple will build a palace which will be “bigger than Buckingham Palace”, according to their publicist. Neighbors will be free to remain in their properties but will have to relinquish their US citizenship and pay taxes to Lililand. Those that refuse will be sent threatening letters by the couple's lawyers or exposed on Oprah Winfrey's TV show.

Meghan will be Queen and Harry will be her consort, a role which he has said he is happy to accept, adding “What Meghan wants, Meghan gets”.

Of course, since the land technically is part of America, they will need permission from the President to do all this, but Harry has announced that he face-timed Joe Biden who gave his permission for Meghan and Harry to have their own country in California, insisting that “We would not be doing this if the President had not been supportive”. Biden and his wife Jill are currently touring the world on a G7 "America is back" comeback tour, expected to last several weeks, and were unavailable for comment.

Lililanders will even have their own national anthem Meghan Thee Stallion which will be performed at their independence day celebration on 4 July 2021 by rap group Southside Forever Freestyle with a special appearance by Harry who will assist with lyrics. The day will be known as “Independence Day” and the couple’s lawyers have already registered the domain name.

Funding for the infant nation has been provided by Netflix who will design the flag. As for laws, Harry has stated that they plan to adopt US law for the time being, except for the First Amendment, “which is like bonkers, man”.