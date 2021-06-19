Bishops Rebuke Catholic Politicians (Biden) Who Support Abortion Rights

How many bishops have been pregnant, anyway? One? Two? Yes? No? None? Okay.

How many are going on pregnancy number five, and you aren’t Ethel Kennedy with a bankroll for nannies?

No? None? Okay.

Then the kid grows up and they're rejected from Catholic schools because parents can’t afford to pay the tuition?

"You have too many kids? Can't afford to pay tuition? Go to public schools. Okay?

"Bit off more than you can chew?” The priest is quoted as saying.

There's a question mark at the end of the sentence, but it wasn’t a question. It was a statement, an example of hypocrisy, a condemnation, a put down or tough sh- -t.

Parents must bring their tax returns to prove their income and figure how much tuition they'll have to pay to get their child into a Catholic school.

A mother with two sons was rejected for "lack of space,” but learning that the father worked for the Wall Street Journal, whoop-de-do, abracadabra, boom, like magic, “Yes, we do indeed have room after all.”

Catholic bishops say, "Catholic politicians who support abortion rights must be rebuked!"

Where were the Catholic bishops while Hitler was killing 8 million jews? Where were the Catholic bishops when Trump was putting children into cages? Where are the Catholic bishops when parents are required to provide tax returns to get their child into a Catholic school?

President Biden is realistic about women's rights. Bishops can go rebuke it to the mountains.

A guy named J. Christ once said, "Remember the Golden Rule: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you."

Or, clean up your own house before you rebuke anyone.

Okay? Okay.

