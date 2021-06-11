Donald Trump Denies That He Is a Card-Carrying Member of The U.S. Nazi Federation

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – D.J. Trump appeared with his all-time favorite news host, Maria Bartiromo and told her that he has no idea where the rumor came from, but he is not now, nor has he ever been a member of the U.S. Nazi Federation.

Bartiromo, who many believe is Trump’s secret girlfriend, asked if he has ever been to any of the Nazi group's monthly meetings.

He replied that he had attended one of their meetings back in September of 2019, but he explained that he was only there for 21 minutes.

When she asked him what he has been doing to keep himself busy, since his presidential defeat, he pouted his lips, brushed the hair out of his eyes, and replied, “Oh you know me doll face, I’m just hanging around, stirring shit up, and lying like hell, every friggin' chance I get."

She then asked him about the rumor that he and Marjorie Taylor Greene were recently seen sharing a Big Mac at a McDonald’s in Detroit.

Donald Johnny turned as orange as a Tennessee tangerine, and replied that he has never been to Detroit, and that he does not know Marjorie, has never met her, and he wouldn’t touch the ugly scarecrow-looking bitch with Mitch McConnell’s bibbidy boo.

