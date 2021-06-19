Thoroughbred Race Horse Trainer Bob Baffert Has Agreed To Star In His Own Reality TV Show Titled “Horsing Around With Bob Baffert”

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky – (Sports Satire) – Like they say, when one horse stable door closes, another one opens.

The legendary horse trainer Bob Baffert, who was suspended from racing for two years, has just signed with the Bravisimo Network to star in the reality show, “Horsing Around With Bob Baffert.”

A spokesperson for the show says that staring with Bob will be his wife, his son, a second cousin once removed, three different jockeys, and long time friend and confidante comedian Ricky Gervais.

Baffert spoke with BuzzFuzz reporter Sonora Cahoots and he told her that Gervais really helped him get through this unprecendented scandal with his colloquial humor, his countless Polish jokes, and his X-rated knock-knock jokes.

Bob noted that he has contacted several well-known celebrities and all have agreed to make an appearance on his 10-episode series.

He remarked that Nancy Pelosi has agreed to appear on the first show of the series and he added that Celine Dion will be appearing and even singing in the third episode.

Baffy, as Melania Trump calls him, had to put his tongue back in his mouth, when he revealed that the sumptuously sexy Sofia Vergara has said that she will be joining him in episode 7, where he'll show her how to ride sidesaddle.

In Other News. Former boxing great Mike Tyson told The Sports Bet Gazette that he is going to enroll in Swamp State College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and get a Gynecological Degree.