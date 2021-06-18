Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Has No Idea How a Certain Substance Ended Up In Her Left Ear

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 18 June 2021

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene says that sometimes even she can't believe some of the evil stuff she says.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – Trump’s new-found pet, Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to inform the news media, that she positively has no idea how in the world, some intimate stuff ended up in her left ear.

She pointed out that if anything it would have been in her right ear, since, after all, she is a member of the extreme, way-out-there far right.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi started to offer up 2 or 5 possibilities, but she stopped short adding that whatever weird, illicit, funky lascivious intimate antics Miss Taylor Greene engages in are strictly between her, D.J.Trump, M. McConnell, T. Carlson, and GOP rapper Black Kitty Meow Meow.

Taylor Greene, who is fast becoming the Piers Morgan of Politicians, in the hateful sense, told Pelosi, that she is 47, and if she has whipped cream, cream-style corn, or Cream of Wheat in her ear or in any other orifice, then that’s her damn business.

Meanwhile, Lindsey Graham is reportedly fit-to-be-tied at Speaker of the House Pelosi for tagging him with the nickname “Sissy Britches.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

