Nancy Pelosi Explains Why She Will Never Retire

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Nancy recently revealed that her favorite color is yellow, her favorite band is Led Zeppelin, and her favorite number is 873.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – Speaker of the House Nancy Patricia Pelosi recently sat down with BuzzFuzz reporter Taffeta Kixx at a local Giggling Guacamole Mexican Restaurant.

The two talked about girl things, such as hair, make-up, the Hallmark Channel, guys, and the rising cost of lingerie.

Miss Kixx, who was drinking an Avocado Margarita, asked Mrs. Pelosi, who was drinking a Coke Zero if she ever plans to retire.

The 81-year-old speaker of the house, who lives in San Francisco, smiled coyly and confided to Miss Kixx, that the reason why she doesn't want to retire is because she loves the thrill of going at the Republican senators and arguing, bickering, fighting, and basically kicking some big, fat, GOP ass!

She then winked and said that she loves it even more than she loves watching “Elderly Mud Wrestling” on ESPN-7.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

