WASHINGTON, D.C. – iRumors is reporting that Kevin McCarthy, who has single-handedly become the designated Trump ass-kisser recently had some X-rays taken, and they showed that he has no backbone.

Nancy Pelosi reportedly said, that she could have saved him some money because she’s known since January 7, that the so-called "Butt-Kissing Bitch," has the spine of an effen jellyfish.

McCarthy recently stated to the deer-in-the-headlights Tucker Carlson that the reason he defends the “Orange One” so fiercely is because he has been promised by the former "Predator-in-Chief" the vice-presidential slot in the GOP’s 2024 campaign.

McCarthy who is 55, but acts 5, has more nicknames than even "Don The Con" himself.

Don Lemon, Robert De Niro, and Liz Cheney have said that their favorite nickname for the Senate slut is Kevin "The Lying Jellyfish" McCarthy.

Washington, D.C.’s Channel 69, Eye Spectator News has just named McCarthy, as their 'Effeminate Senate Pansy of The Summer.'