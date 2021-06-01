Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Brand New Designer Perfume Has Been Banned In 47 States

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – BuzzFuzz has just revealed that Marjorie Taylor Greene is angrier than a rooster with erectile dysfunction.

It seems that the "Greene Fiene," as Ricky Gervais has tagged her, is upset that her brand new designer perfume called Eau du Bitterness, has been banned in 47 of the 50 states.

She told BuzzFuzz reporter Taffeta Kixx, that she blames Nancy Pelosi, Vice-President Kamala Harris, and Queen Elizabeth, pointing out that all three extremely powerful and successful women hate her and would love to see her sitting in Siberia freezing her cellulite-riddled ass off.

Pelosi, rolled her eyes, when she heard about MTG's asinine remark and said that she would settle for the butt-ugly, dishwater blonde, she-devil sitting naked in Buffalo, New York in the middle of winter.

Queen Elizabeth chimed in by saying that the blithering Taylor Greene bitch needs to stop acting as if she is on a never-ending period, and take a handful of Midol’s to calm her effen lying, hate-spewing, bitter smelly mouth down.

When, the woman who is being referred to as "The Female Adolf Hitler in Queen-size pantyhose," was asked to comment, she said that she couldn’t speak due to her tongue being sore-as-shit from all of the incessant, bitter, lie after lie, after lie-spinning she does 24/7.

In Other News. Portugal and Spain have dropped their plans to merge into one country. No reason was given.