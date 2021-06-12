Obama’s Secret Telephone Conversation With The Queen Made Public

“Bubbles, what’s up? Are you going to serve “tea” to Joe Biden and dent our friendly relationship?"

“You know my duty, Barry. And rumor has it; Joe can't wait. And it would help if you remembered, I am the Queen. Unlike some of the younger members of my family, I will not ignore the duty and role I was born to perform. I am not here just for the perks.”

“Well, Bubbles, you deserve a second crown if you really did your duty with the last guy.”

“There is a limit to my sense of duty, you know. I slipped him a Mickey, and afterward, he didn’t remember a thing. However, during the review of the honor guard, he stumbled on ahead of me. Afterward, his wife sputtered something in Slovenian at him.”

“Did you add his cup and saucer to your Presidential Collection of cups and saucers even though you slipped him a Mickey?”

“He ate the cup.”



“Lo Siento.”

“I only have the saucer. The saucer’s in the trophy room.”

“So that’s 12 cups and saucers for 12 United States Presidents, plus one extra saucer. Well, that's just about his contribution. The nothing presidency.”

“When are you coming over to do “research” for your latest book to be the title, Dreams Of My Queen? You know, Balmoral Castle has an extensive library. And it’s very private, Barry.”

“Bubbles, I’m with you.”

The rest of the conversation was muffled and could not be transcribed. However, Buckingham Palace announced that former President Obama would be spending some time in Great Britain, researching the royal family, at the extensive library of Balmoral Castle in Scotland, said to be the Queen’s favorite home.

And soon.

