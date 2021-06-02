The Mafia Wants The Word “Mafioso” Sticken From The Dictionary

BROOKLYN – (Satire News) – Tittle Tattle Tonight reporter Pico de Gallo recently sat down with Goombalini crime family boss Salvatore Goombalini at a Pompous Pizza Parlor in Brooklyn.

The two, who go way back to the days of the infamous Big Apple Ravioli Wars, shared a 16-inch “Run It Through The Garden Pizza” along with a dozen Arrivederci Light Beers.

De Gallo said that they talked about Italian stuff like Frank Sinatra, Gina Lollobrigida, "The Sopranos," the Roman Empire, and the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

Goombalini, who could be Dean Martin’s twin, then told Pico that he wants him to put the word out that the five Mafia families in the New York City Burroughs want the word “Mafioso” removed from the dictionary.

De Gallo shook his head and replied that, it's going to be one tall order.

Goombalini put down his slice of pizza, took a big gulp of his beer, grinned, and replied, “Yes, my gooda friend Pico, butta you agonna do it – cause you awanna see a smile onna my a handsome Dean Martin lookin’ face capeesh?”

De Gallo nodded and said, “Capeesh, my brother from another mother.”

SIDENOTE: Word on the streets of Brooklyn is that the Goombalini family now controls 94% of all the sardine business in the Bronx.