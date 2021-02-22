Three American Idol Contestants Sing The Same Song

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 22 February 2021

The microphone that the American Idol contestants use was donated by former judge Keith Urban.

SAN DIEGO, California – (Satire News) – After 19 seasons, the executives at American Idol have admitted that they are running out of songs for the wannabe contestants to choose from.

Pico de Gallo, with Tittle Tattle Tonight, spoke with host Ryan Seacrest, and was told that some publishing companies, who own the rights to the songs, have gone from charging $65 to use their songs, to as much as $3,000 per song.

De Gallo noted that, as a result, the list of songs to choose from has gone from 992,748 down to roughly 13,412.

On this week’s American Idol edition three, different singers sang the same song, which was Frank Sinatra’s “My Sweetheart Dumped Me Because I Use The ‘F’ and the ‘P’ Words Way Too Much”.

Tina Letterweather of Mosquito River, Florida, was the first to sing the song. Halfway through, she forgot the words. She was told to start over, and stopped at the exact same spot.

She was asked by the trombone player to please exit the premises.

Video porn store manager Simon Placentia, of Bison Spit, Montana, sang the song next, and started sneezing uncontrollably. He was quickly asked to leave the room because he had released thousands of germs towards the judges.

Luke Bryan threw one of his Lone Ranger boots at him, and Lionel Richie flung a bowl of grits at him. Katy crawled underneath the desk.

Panfilo Guadalajara of Loose Woman, Georgia, then began to sing, but the judges stopped him, and asked him to please sing it in English. He replied that he didn’t speak English.

The American Idol piano player told the judges that he did not know how to play the song in Spanish, so Panfilo was disqualified.

Meanwhile, Katy Perry says she loves breast-feeding her brand new 5-month-old baby girl, as well as breast-feeding her 44-year-old husband, Orlando Bloom.

