Joey “The Stud” Chestnut Easily Captures The Annual Nathan’s Famous July Fourth Hot Dog Eating Contest

BROOKLYN, New York – Joey Chestnut won his 13th straight Nathan's Famous July Fourth Hot Dog Eating Contest, as he put away a grand total of 75 hot dogs in only 10 minutes.

Joey says that he warms up by eating a quart of strawberry Jello which he says coats his throat and makes the wiener dogs go down a whole lot easier.

The event promoters estimated that Joey’s carb count was probably somewhere around 1,345, and his calorie intake was about 11,249 calories.

"The Stud," as he is known in the completive eating world, has been a completive eater for 13 years.

His first very first eating event was a Mustard Eating Contest, which he won, by eating 6.2 pounds of French’s Mustard in seven minutes.

Chestnut recently told CNN’s Jake Tapper that he has been banned from every All-You-Can-Eat-Restaurant in the five Burroughs of New York City, as well as in his hometown of Vallejo, California.

Jo-Ches, as his sister-in-law nicknamed him, said that he will soon start training for the Jalapeno Eating Contest that will be held in Laredo, Texas.

Chestnut remarked that it will be one mucho caliente* contest!

* Very Hot.