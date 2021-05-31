Mexico Says That They Are Going To Finish Building The US–Mexico Wall and Guatemala is Going to Pay For It

MEXICO CITY - (Satire News) - The government of Mexico is still extremely concerned about the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States; even though they have gone down drastically.

With border states California, Arizona, and New Mexico still reporting Coronavirus cases, the president of Mexico has decided that he is going to finish building Trump the Chup’s friggin’ wall.

Mexico’s Vice-President Matthew Jonathan San Andreas appeared on CNN’s Don Lemon Show and they chatted about the upward spiraling price of avocados, the diet tamale industry, and Meghan Markle's growing popularity in Mexico.

He then pointed out that the Republic of Mexico's national construction company La Compania de Construccion De Los Oles Oles Oles has been awarded the contract to build the wall.

The vice-president then added that he has told his people, that Mexico will build the wall and that Guatemala will pay for it.

Mexico’s director of finances told Univision, Andy Cohen, and Rachel Maddow that they figure they can build the entire wall from California to Texas for about $27.1 billion.