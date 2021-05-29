Mexico Officially Changes The Name of The Coronavirus

MEXICO CITY - (Satire News) - Mexico’s Congress has just voted to change the name of the Coronavirus by an overwhelming vote of 99-1.

The Mexican government will now be referring to the Coronavirus as La V Cinco. Officials said that they were sick and tired of the bad connotations that one of Mexico’s leading beer producers (Corona) was receiving.

A spokesperson for the Corona Beer Company of Villa Vuvuzela, Mexico said that sales of the beer had fallen 29% since the virus was first named.

He went on to add that it was even affecting the sale of Corona products such as Corona Bikini Swimsuits, Corona Beach Towels, Corona Birth Control Pills, and Corona Beach Fluorescent Condoms.

News From The Weather World. England's Neville Twickenbuck with Tickety Boo News is reporting that a group of British meteorologists is currently working on a project which they are hoping will totally eliminate fog.