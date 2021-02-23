WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – Kellyanne Conway, former chief adviser to the defeated GOP president, has been catching hell lately from none other than her own daughter, Claudia.

Boom Boom News reports that the 16-year-old dynamo has done what the Democrats could not do - to get Kellyanne so damn flustered that she uses the F word, the B word, and the MF word.

The latest Quinnipinni TV Poll has just disclosed that Bravo’s The Conways of The Potomac is now reality TV’s number two-rated show, behind The Housewives of Intercourse, Pennsylvania.

In the latest installment, father George Conway travels to San Francisco to attend a Toss Donald Trump Out of The Country rally.

Meanwhile, Kellyanne went snooping in Claudia’s bedroom while her teenager was at Victoria’s Secret shopping for a larger tongue stud, a Teen Lives Matter bikini swimsuit, and some rainbow-colored panties.

When Kellyanne looked under Claudia’s bed, she was shocked to find a plate of marijuana-tainted Chicken McNuggets, and a nude photo of Kate Gosselin and Steven Tyler.

According to Bedroom Pillow Talk, Kellyanne is in the process of having Claudia placed in Baltimore’s House for Messed Up Teens, or else shipped to England, where she will live with close family friend, Piers Morgan.

CNNs Anderson Cooper admitted, on his nightly show, that he has become the show’s number one fan, and may actually be making a guest appearance within the coming weeks.