Nancy Pelosi and The Democrats Want The Bat-Shit Crazy Marjorie Taylor Greene to Be Arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – There is an old Bulgarian carpenter saying that says, when one door closes, another one opens.

Well, in today’s world, one could say, when one lying, evil, racist leaves, another one arrives.

According to Nancy Pelosi, truer words have never been spoken. Georgia senator Marjorie “Shithead” Taylor Greene, a woman who looks like a worn out mop, has proved stupidity comes in all shapes, forms, genders, and bitches.

Pelosi and the Democrats are insisting that the evil woman, with an anorexic-looking ass, needs to be arrested for 51 different reasons, including viciously attacking a pack of pit bulls, saying her gynecologist molested her during her last four monthly visits, and for stealing a hook and ladder fire truck and taking it to a pawn shop.

Pelosi remarked that Greene, who used to work as a tampon tester back in her home town of Crackerhead, Georgia, has shown, in just a few short weeks, that she is the spitting image of Donald Trump, except that Marjorie has lots of tattoos, nauseating cellulite, and, of course, a well-used muffin.

Many political pundits have said that she makes KKK grand dragons look like effeminate ballet dancers.

Even Melania Trump chimed in, and said, “My gootness chakes, dees beach from shorsha makes my Donaldo seem like a chugar ploom ferry.”

Meanwhile, Howard Stern said that Greene needs to have her crotch inspected, because, as ugly as she is, there is no damn way in hell she could possibly be a woman."