Eric Trump Lets It Accidentally Slip, That His Daddy Is Planning on Escaping To Scotland

BROOKLYN – (Satire News) – Eric Trump, Donald’s second and least-favorite son, was in the Big Apple getting a pubic procedure redone.

He was interviewed by Fox News reporter Maria Bartiromo, and asked how his daddy was doing.

Eric replied that he’s been busy packing. The nosey and somewhat rather plain Jane reporter asked him where the former president is going.

Without thinking, as all of the Trumps are prone to do, Eric blurted out that his daddy is moving to Scotland.

Needless to say, Bartiromo was shocked, since it’s really no secret that she and Donald have been alleged to have a passionate relationship.

Eric tried to correct himself by saying that he meant his dad was going to be going to the Scotland Bagpipe Company, which is located in the Bronx.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper recently mentioned on his show that Maria and Donald share a fondness for golf, lying, Big Macs, lying, John Wayne, and lying.

A visibly shaken Maria began to cry, and told Eric to have his daddy call her ASAP. Eric asked her what ASAP meant.

Maria shook her head and walked away, muttering in Spanish, that Melania was right, the boy is definitely missing several crayons out of his Crayola box.