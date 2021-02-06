Eric Trump Lets It Accidentally Slip, That His Daddy Is Planning on Escaping To Scotland

Funny story written by Fannin Fabriano

Saturday, 6 February 2021

image for Eric Trump Lets It Accidentally Slip, That His Daddy Is Planning on Escaping To Scotland
Eric had no friends growing up, so he'd ride the bus and go to the beach and play with the sardines and the jellyfish.

BROOKLYN – (Satire News) – Eric Trump, Donald’s second and least-favorite son, was in the Big Apple getting a pubic procedure redone.

He was interviewed by Fox News reporter Maria Bartiromo, and asked how his daddy was doing.

Eric replied that he’s been busy packing. The nosey and somewhat rather plain Jane reporter asked him where the former president is going.

Without thinking, as all of the Trumps are prone to do, Eric blurted out that his daddy is moving to Scotland.

Needless to say, Bartiromo was shocked, since it’s really no secret that she and Donald have been alleged to have a passionate relationship.

Eric tried to correct himself by saying that he meant his dad was going to be going to the Scotland Bagpipe Company, which is located in the Bronx.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper recently mentioned on his show that Maria and Donald share a fondness for golf, lying, Big Macs, lying, John Wayne, and lying.

A visibly shaken Maria began to cry, and told Eric to have his daddy call her ASAP. Eric asked her what ASAP meant.

Maria shook her head and walked away, muttering in Spanish, that Melania was right, the boy is definitely missing several crayons out of his Crayola box.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Eric TrumpMaria BartiromoMelania TrumpScotland

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more