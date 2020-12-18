Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Reveal a Pubic Region Secret

TISHOMINGO, Oklahoma – (Satire News) – America’s number one country music couple, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani9, recently talked to Yippee-Ki-Yay’s, Voodoo Dupree on their ranch in Oklahoma.

The couple, who both appear as judges on “The Voice”, say they can hardly wait to get ‘hitched’ and start engaging in some round-the-clock belly-bumpin’, as they call boinking in Sooner Land.

The happy duo say they love each other so much, they recently flew to Chickasaw, and had matching tattoos of a piece of cornbread tattooed on their pubic regions.

Blake remarked “Now dat dare, Miss Dupree, be true Lower 40 love. iffin I’s ever seen it, I do tell.”

Shelton is not shy, and he adds that as long as he’s got his beer, and Gwen has her Daisy Duke short shorts, the two are as happy as a 1960s San Francisco hippie sitting knee deep in a mushroom patch.

Blake was recently named country music male singer with the biggest sized boots (14-D), as well as the country crooner who can put away the most beer in a 24-hour period (24 bottles).

Meanwhile, Miss. Stefani is noted for being the female country singer who has more sequins on her dresses, than the Peter Pan Peanut factory in Peanut Pass, Georgia, has peanuts.