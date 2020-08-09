The Gorgeously Sexy Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Agree to be Co-Directors of Joe Biden’s Left Coast Presidential Campaign

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 9 August 2020

image for The Gorgeously Sexy Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Agree to be Co-Directors of Joe Biden’s Left Coast Presidential Campaign
J.Lo recently said former president George W. Bush told her Trump's political career is now in the toilet.

LOS ANGELES – (Spoof News) - Jennifer Lopez and her Super Bowl halftime show fellow performer, Shakira, recently met with Joe Biden at the La Brea Tar Pits Convention Center.

The two hot Latina entertainers told USA Today that they have agreed to join Biden in the position of co-directors of the Joe Biden Left Coast Presidential Campaign.

The 103 mph hip-shaking Shakira said that Biden is a perfect gentleman, unlike the “Electoral College President”, who has put his hand on her amazing hips, on at least three occasions, once in the frozen food section at a Kroger supermarket.

J.Lo told USA Today that the “Bunker Bitch” once put his hand on her ass while she was backstage at a Hollywood award show honoring up-and-coming porn stars.

She remarked that he took his little toddler-like hand off as soon as she gave him a swift kick in his tiny pair of Trumpies.

Jennifer and Shakira recently told Anderson Cooper that they are planning on writing an extremely revealing book to be titled, "The Tons and Tons of Extremely Famous Men Who Have Touched Each One of Us Very Inappropriately."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

