Katy Perry Gives Birth to a Baby Girl and Asks Well-Wishers To Donate to Joe Biden’s Campaign

Funny story written by Fannin Fabriano

Friday, 28 August 2020

LOS ANGELES – (Celebrity Satire) - Katy Perry spoke with the iRumors News Agency and said that, after what seemed like 11 months, she has finally given birth.

The singer saidd she swears, when little Daisy Dove Bloom came out of her womb, she was singing a Mother Goose nursery rhyme tune.

Little Daisy Dove’s daddy, noted actor, Orlando Bloom told iNA’s Vodka Vermicelli that it was actually just a bit of gas.

Katy told the attending nurse that she is already thinking about getting their new addition a little tattoo of a dove with a daisy in its mouth.

Orlando said that he wants D.D. to wait at least until she’s six, and then she can decide, for herself, what kind of a tattoo she wants to get.

Both parents agree that, in lieu of their new arrival getting presents, they would both prefer that any well-wishers simply donate money to Joe Biden’s campaign.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

