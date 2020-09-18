Jennifer Lopez Says She Loves Making Love, Music, and Money

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 18 September 2020

Joe Biden said that Jennifer Lopez at the age of 51, is still one hot, gorgeously sexy woman.

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) - J.Lo appeared on Kelly Clarkson’s talk show, and said that she and her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, and their combined four kids, are doing fine sheltering-in-place in their luxurious Bronx mansion .

Jennifer told Kelly, that she feels really good about her new single "Haters Gonna Hate, But I Be Happily Dancin' My Ass Off".

She told Clarkson that she loves making love, music, and money.

The Puerto Rican songstress said that, lately, she and her man have been listening to songs like Pit Bull’s “My Hip-Hoppin’ Mama’s Booty Be Da Bomb”, Carli B’s “Take My Shorts Down and Kiss Me On The Como Se Llama”, and Yo Yo Afro Woke’s “Like Duh Dude”.

Jenn says that she is thrilled that her new single will be released just in time for the Bronx’s annual Puerto Rican Rum & Music Festival Parade.

J-Lo remarked that this year’s co-parade grand marshals will be Nicki Minaj and Ryan Seacrest.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

