Selena Gomez Reveals an Astounding Secret About Her and Justin Bieber

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – After years of keeping most of her relationship with Justin Bieber to herself, Selena Gomez has opened up to her good friend and reporter, Carolina Chipotle with Bedroom Pillow Talk.

Gomez’ top hits include “The Heart Wants What It Wants”, “I Promise I Won’t Tell My Parents You Caressed My Legs”, and “I’m Just Juliet Looking For My Romeo”.

She noted that she and Justin always had a very rocky relationship. She said that they argued a lot, mostly about little things, like his Canadian accent, her addiction to having thick eyelashes, and his fondness for raising rattlesnakes.

They also had a huge fight about him wanting her to move to Canada. Selena said that, being a Texas girl, she had no desire to go way up north and freeze her Lone Star ass off.

Gomez told Carolina that she was going to reveal something to her, that no one knew. She then told her that she and Justin had gotten married back in 2013, in the double-wide trailer of Justin’s tambourine player, who they both swore to secrecy.

Selena said that they celebrated their wedding that night by ordering at a McDonalds drive-thru and taking their food back to the trailer.

The Latina songstress told Chipotle that, after about five months of being married, she divorced Justin because of his addiction to betting tens of thousands of dollars on horse races.

She also said that another reason she ended their marriage was because he already had 73 tattoos covering most of his body, and it seemed like every month he would get 2 or 3 more; some, somewhat nasty in nature.