Kim Kardashian Says That As Soon As Husband Kanye West Is Free of the Coronapalooza Virus She is Kicking His Ass Out

CALABASAS, California – (Satire News) – The star of the hit reality show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” told CNN’s Don Lemon that she has had it with the space alien-like shenanigans of her husband, Kanye West.

Kim said that she is sad to say that her six-year marriage to West the Pest is over.

She said that she has given him dozens of chances to get his act together, but he just loves acting like the black version of President Trump.

Kim noted that, lately, he has been bringing home strange shelter animals like woodchucks, sheep, a kangaroo, and, most recently, a rattlesnake.

When Kanye was asked what he thought about getting divorced, he made a face and said that he doesn’t care, because with his looks and money, he can get any woman he wants, including Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Kathy Griffin, or that hip hopper from Houston, Megan Thee Stallion.