Kim Kardashian Says That As Soon As Husband Kanye West Is Free of the Coronapalooza Virus She is Kicking His Ass Out

Funny story written by Fannin Fabriano

Tuesday, 6 October 2020

image for Kim Kardashian Says That As Soon As Husband Kanye West Is Free of the Coronapalooza Virus She is Kicking His Ass Out
Kim is shown telling Kanye to stop breathing on her since he has COVID-19.

CALABASAS, California – (Satire News) – The star of the hit reality show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” told CNN’s Don Lemon that she has had it with the space alien-like shenanigans of her husband, Kanye West.

Kim said that she is sad to say that her six-year marriage to West the Pest is over.

She said that she has given him dozens of chances to get his act together, but he just loves acting like the black version of President Trump.

Kim noted that, lately, he has been bringing home strange shelter animals like woodchucks, sheep, a kangaroo, and, most recently, a rattlesnake.

When Kanye was asked what he thought about getting divorced, he made a face and said that he doesn’t care, because with his looks and money, he can get any woman he wants, including Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Kathy Griffin, or that hip hopper from Houston, Megan Thee Stallion.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
DivorceKanye WestKim KardashianMegan Thee Stallion

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more