Man's Wife Treats Him To Four Chocolate Bombs

A man whose wife woke up in an inexplicably good mood this morning, before going to the market in the town, is in high spirits this evening, as he looks forward to tucking into the sweet treat that she bought him there.

Moys Kenwood, 57, gave his wife a peck on the cheek, and waved her off, as she went to Battambang central market to buy her viands for her noodle shop.

That done, he fed his two children their breakfast, washed and dressed them, then despatched them to play. Next, he had his Corn Flakes, two slices of toast with marmalade, and a cup of tea, before settling down with a book to read.

Two hours passed. Then another thirty minutes. When the three-hour mark was reached, he began to show concern: the roads in Battambang, and throughout Cambodia, are not the safest, especially for motorcyclists.

Five minutes later, however, his worries were at an end, when the motorbike screeched to a halt outside. Grinning from ear to ear, his wife explained her lateness by saying that she'd had to make an extra stop today, to buy him a treat.

She then revealed the chocolate bombs!

But, she raised her finger to him:

"You have to eat all of your din-din first!"

Kenwood beamed and clapped his hands together like a four-year-old, then asked his wife why she had felt it necessary to treat him. She answered him with a sparkle in her eyes:

"Don't you remember last night? You cheeky, naughty boy!"

Kenwood scratched his head, and tried to remember.