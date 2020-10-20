Megyn Kelly Insults Kamala Harris and Then Gets Her Lily-White Butt Handed to Her

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – CNN says that former television news show host Megyn Kelly is trying extremely hard to become relevant again, but she is falling flat on her frumpy, frowning face.

Kelly, who once said that the tooth fairy was gay, commented that Kamala speaks with an accent.

The 49-year-old fake blonde appeared on the Don Lemon Show, and said Harris needed to comb her hair better.

When word got back to Harris, she fired back saying that the senior-citizen cabbage patch doll needs to do something about her crows’ feet, that are now starting to resemble vultures’ feet.

Harris later remarked on The Jimmy Kimmel Show that, lately, Megyn has become the female version of Scott Baio, as far as kissing Trump’s humongous ass goes.

Megyn told Lemon that she is much prettier than Melania Trump and Jill Biden.

Kamala later observed that the entitled white B-lister doesn’t own a mirror, since Megyn is starting to look like a discount bin blonde version of Kathy Griffin.

Megyn is insisting that she is not a racist. But as a Michigan duck farmer once said, “If it walks like a duck, talks like a duck, then it’s a damn friggin' duck.”