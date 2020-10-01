Megyn Kelly Can’t Stand The Fact That She is No Longer Relevant

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) - Former Fox News and NBC News flunkie Megyn Kelly spoke with Amos Soursuckle of GOPicky Magazine.

The 49-year-old bleached blonde expressed to Soursuckle that she really misses being under the television spotlight.

She said that she hates the fact that most people have already forgotten who she is or was.

She teared up when she said that she sort of resents that other women with a name that sounds like hers, are now better known than she is (e.g. Meghan Markle, Meghan McCain, Megan Fox, and even Maygun Balderdash).

Megyn, who, in the past, has said that Santa Claus is white, and not black, who has said that the Easter Bunny has rabies, and who has noted that she thinks Wood Woodpecker is bisexual, now is a huge fan of none other than [DRUM ROLL] Donald J. Trump.

Kelly is no dummy. She feels that, if she gets on the “I Love Trump” bandwagon, she will be asked to appear on Fox News and possibly get rehired.

Comedian Zydeco Dupree said that he can see “Peach Fuzz” Kelly perhaps co-hosting with Laura “Trigger-Face” Ingraham.

The stand-up comedian said that the two fake blondes could call their show, “The Bland Blonde Bimbos Show”.

The View’s Joy Behar, who knows Megyn Kelly very well, said that Blondie is really 59 and not 49, as she claims.