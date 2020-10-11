Sleepy Joe Biden: Trying To Think, But Nothing Happens

BILLINGSGATE POST: Today, Democrats unleashed a three-pronged attack on President Trump. Resorting to antics first used back in the 1930's by Larry, Moe and Curly of the Three Stooges, their present-day counterparts, Sleepy Joe Biden, Kamala “Breath” Harris, and the chicken-lipped, slack-jawed jackal, Nancy Poozleosi, are slapping, thonking and nyuk! nyuk! nyuking each other as they prepare for the election on November 3.

On October 22, we will celebrated the birthday of the beloved Curly of the Three Stooges. Curly Howard was born Jerome Lester Horowitz in the Bensonhurst section of Brooklyn on that date in 1903. Famous for supplying Sleepy Joe Biden the memorable line, "I'm trying to think, but nothing happens", Curly, like Biden, enjoyed going completely nuts in his comic productions.

While you could understand Curly when he was woob! woob! woobing, Biden, when he goes into his lying, dog-faced pony soldier routine, is completely berserk. How fitting it is that Curly’s birthday is on the same day as the final debate between Biden and Trump!

A coincidence? I think not.

After spending months in his basement kennel, will Sleepy Joe’s dog still bark, or will he throw his paws up in the air and say: “I’m trying to think, but nothing happens”?

"Dirty Trick" Detwiler, of the BILLINGSGATE POST, will be covering this developing story. Like the NYT and the Washington Post, Dirty promises to give you the unvarnished, the indisputable and the most untrustworthy news.

Slim: “How come you always get the puff pieces assigned to you?”

Dirty: “Yo, Dude, The cream is coming to the top.”